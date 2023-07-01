Newcastle have now spoken with representatives of ‘special’ player considering Arsenal contract offer

Newcastle United have made an enquiry for Reiss Nelson as Arsenal look to try and agree a new contract for the youngster.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which claims that the Magpies have made contact with the 23-year-old’s representatives.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

As things stand, Reiss Nelson appears to be a free agent with his previous contract at Arsenal now expiring. Unsurprisingly, the Gunners want to keep the winger.

Newcastle enquire about Reiss Nelson

Reports from the Daily Mirror claimed that Arsenal have tabled a four-year deal worth £100,000-a-week for Nelson. But he is attracting attention from elsewhere in the Premier League.

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle have made their move for Nelson. They have reached out to his representatives to see whether he would be interested in the move to St James’ Park.

The Magpies, of course, will join the Gunners in the Champions League next year. And they will be one of several sides hoping to close the gap to Mikel Arteta’s men in the Premier League.

They may have their work cut out to convince Nelson to make the move to Tyneside. From the outside, it appears that the youngster would love nothing more than to be a major success at the Emirates.

Eddie Howe has a lot of depth in the final third. He has got the best out of the likes of Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron and former Arsenal starlet Joe Willock.

That track record could make a move more appealing. But it may also leave Nelson with some reservations regarding whether he would enjoy a lot more game-time.

What is for certain is that Nelson is a ‘special‘ talent. And the interest from Newcastle highlights the importance of Arsenal reaching a resolution as soon as possible.