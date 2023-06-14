There is an expectation that Reiss Nelson will be able to break into the Arsenal first-team.

That is according to Chris Wheatley who was speaking on the National World YouTube channel about the winger.

Nelson is set to sign a new contract at Arsenal, and while he may not have played much this season, those at Arsenal think he could have a real part to play going forwards.

Indeed, Wheatley says that Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the youngster, and that there is a lot of expectation on him to now make a name for himself and break into the Arsenal side.

Nelson expected to break through

Wheatley shared what he knows about Nelson.

“What I would say is, Reiss Nelson, Mikel Arteta does like him a lot, there is a lot of expectation on him to break into that Arsenal first-team and I do think that he has the potential to do it. There is a lot of quality there and there was a lot of interest as well as he’s technically a free transfer at the end of the month,” Wheatley said.

Vast improvement

There’s a whole lot to like about Reiss Nelson as a player, but even his biggest fan would have to admit that he has to improve drastically if he’s going to break into this Arsenal side.

Gabriel Martinell and Bukayo Saka are borderline undroppable on the wings these days, while Leandro Trossard and Emile Smith Rowe aren’t half bad either.

Nelson will have to step up a couple of gears if he’s going to become a key player for Arsenal in the coming years, but at the age of 23 with bags of untapped potential, there’s every chance he could do it.