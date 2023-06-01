Journalist now shares how likely Sam Allardyce is to stay at Leeds United











Sam Allardyce is set to have talks today about whether or not he’ll stay at Leeds United next season.

Journalist Ian Ladyman was speaking on TalkSPORT (1/6 7:38am) about the latest ongoings at Elland Road.

Leeds hit the panic button with just four games left in the Premier League season.

After parachuting Javi Gracia into the club to save them, he was sacked before the end of the campaign.

They instead turned to Sam Allardyce, although he barely had any time to turn the side’s fortunes around.

He managed to win just one point during his time at the club.

Tottenham Hotspur sealed their fate on the final day, although it was always going to be difficult to stay up at that point.

Allardyce is set to speak to Leeds later today to discuss whether he should stay at the club.

The 68-year-old may not want to deal with a frantic Championship campaign next season.

Allardyce set for talks on whether to stay at Leeds

The Daily Mail’s football editor Ian Ladyman said: “There’ll be a meeting today in Leeds with Sam [Allardyce] and Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear to discuss any possibility of Sam staying on.

“But also, to pick Sam’s brain on what he thinks Leeds need to do going forward in terms of the squad for next season.

“Never say never in football, I’m sure there will be a conversation today about Sam staying but my understanding is that it’s very unlikely that he will.

“They’ll have to twist his arm pretty hard I think, so we’ll wait and see exactly what comes out of that meeting.”

If Leeds and Allardyce decide to part ways today, then a new manager needs to be found quickly.

The club may turn to a coach who has previously worked at Elland Road.

Allardyce has admitted there are some players at Leeds he would like to work with again if he were to stay next season.

However, there’s no guarantee they will still be there with plenty of outgoings expected.

It feels like the right time for Allardyce to move on after his managerial cameo.

Leeds need a manager who will take the club on as a long-term project.

They should take inspiration from the appointment of Vincent Kompany at Burnley last summer.

