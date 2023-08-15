Journalist now says £5m player Leeds wanted to sell now looks set to stay

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier could now stay at the club this season despite Leeds United being willing to sell him.

Journalist Phil Hay was speaking on The Square Ball Podcast as the drama continues at Elland Road.

It’s not been an easy start to life for Daniel Farke at Leeds.

His squad is being decimated by poorly thought-out clauses in players’ contracts that are allowing them to leave without a fee being recouped.

Aside from Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts, every other senior player to leave the club this summer has gone for free or on loan.

So far, seven players have left on temporary deals, with Jack Harrison the latest to depart.

Tyler Adams looks set to be sold as well, but at least Leeds will receive a fee for the American international.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

While the futures of Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are still very up in the air.

One player who surprisingly now looks set to stay at Leeds is Illan Meslier.

After losing his place in the side under Sam Allardyce, it looked like the writing was on the wall for the £5m goalkeeper.

However, he now looks set to remain at the club and compete with Karl Darlow for a place in Farke’s team.

Meslier set to stay at Leeds

Speaking about the precarious transfer situation, Hay said: “The performances and the results last season [were a] damning indictment of the attempt to build a sustainable and credible Premier League team.

“Ninth in the first season scraped relegation I still think very lucky to scrape away from relegation in the second season and then went down in the third.

“It was like ever-decreasing circles and that is what leaves them now in a situation where, I mean I’ve just been writing about this but saying it’s almost at the point where the one player who looks like staying at this stage is Illan Meslier.

“The keeper that they absolutely planned to sell and to make money on. It just hasn’t gone to plan to this point.”

If Meslier does stay at Leeds, it will be interesting to see what his role in the side is.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

He’s been Farke’s chosen goalkeeper in the Championship thus far, with Darlow playing in their 2-1 EFL Cup win over Shrewsbury.

Leeds are still searching for their first league victory and face a tough test against West Brom on Friday.

It will be interesting to see how much the club’s squad has changed between now and then.