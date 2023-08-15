Tottenham now looking at signing ‘unusual’ £20m attacker who’s refusing to play for his club right now

Tottenham Hotspur are considering the signing of wantaway Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto this summer to help replace Harry Kane.

That’s according to a report by London World who say that Spurs could make a formal bid in the coming days.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Gnonto is thought to be valued at £20m according to reports, even if Leeds still publicly state that he is not for sale.

The forward is now refusing to play for Leeds after telling the club that he ‘does not feel able to play’.

Spurs are of course looking to bolster their striking options after confirming the departure of Harry Kane.

Richarlison is now their most senior option and manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly keen to add competition for the Brazilian.

Gift Orban is a name Spurs fans will now be very familiar with and he has been heavily linked with the side in recent days.

Whether Tottenham would consider signing both Orban and Leeds’ Gnonto is not clear at this stage.

But what does seem certain, Spurs still have targets to achieve in this window.

Tottenham could make a bid for Leeds’ Gnonto in the coming days

Wilfried Gnonto looked absolutely excellent in his debut season in the Premier League for Leeds United.

He carried the team at times and pundit Gary Neville admitted it was ‘unusual’ to see such maturity in a 19-year-old’s performances.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It doesn’t seem that Gnonto will be a Leeds United player for too much longer with Everton also very interested.

However, with Everton failing to agree a deal thus far, you would expect Tottenham would have no such issue.

Tottenham should be able to match Leeds’ asking price and you’d then expect there to be no issues satisfying Gnonto’s wage demands.

The Gnonto saga really could be one to watch in the coming days and Leeds will surely hope this could now spark a bidding war.

Gnonto wants to leave Leeds, and it seems Tottenham might have interest in fulfilling his wish.