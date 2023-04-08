Journalist makes Zinedine Zidane claim amid Tottenham and Chelsea links











Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are both on the lookout for a new permanent manager, and Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the two London sides.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte two weeks ago after the Italian’s furious outburst at Southampton. Chelsea then sacked Graham Potter a week later to bring an end to his miserable time at Stamford Bridge.

Both clubs have made interim arrangements until the end of the season, but in the summer, they’re both set to bring in a new permanent boss. Zidane has been linked.

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

A number of top managers have been linked with the jobs at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur since they became available, but Zidane has to be the biggest name of them all.

The 50-year-old Frenchman was not just incredible as a player, but his career as a manager has been magnificent too. He is absolutely elite, and both Spurs and Chelsea could do with someone like him.

Sky Italia reported not too long ago that Zidane is on Daniel Levy’s shortlist, while Spanish outlet Sport claimed last month that the legendary Frenchman is in the running for the Chelsea job.

However, France-based journalist Jonathan Johnson has revealed that Zizou has no interest in the Premier League, and he’s waiting for a job in France.

He wrote for CaughtOffside on Substack: “Zinedine Zidane’s name has come up a few times even if he doesn’t appear to be in contention right now, and with him my understanding is he’s tended to distance himself from jobs in the Premier League as he waits for a job with a club in France or with the French national team.

“He’d need to massively improve his English, and I think that’s one reason he’s hung a lot of hope on a return to France. I can understand Premier League clubs looking at him, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it never came to fruition.”

Photo by Manu Reino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Conte loves him

Antonio Conte knows Zidane very well and is a big admirer of his.

The duo played over 100 games together at Juventus all those years ago. They formed a very good partnership back in the day, and the respect they share for each other has only increased since they hung up their boots.

Back in 2020, before Zidane’s Real Madrid and Conte’s Inter Milan faced each other in the Champions League, the two elite managers heaped praise on one another.

Conte went on to brand Zidane as an ‘exceptional‘ man.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

