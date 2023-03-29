What Antonio Conte has said about Zinedine Zidane amid Tottenham links











Antonio Conte has left Tottenham Hotspur and the latest name to be linked with his job in North London is Zinedine Zidane.

The France and Real Madrid legend has been out of work since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the 2020/21 season. He helped the Galacticos win 11 trophies, including three Champions League titles.

Now available, Zidane has been linked with the Tottenham job, and Conte’s past comments about him should excite Spurs supporters.

Antonio Conte and Tottenham target Zinedine Zidane are the best of friends

Conte and Zidane know each other very well, having played over 100 games for Juventus together back in the day.

Zizou is one of the greatest players to ever play the game. The way he glided with the ball, scored goals, provided assists and created magic was simply sensational, and his career as a manager hasn’t been bad either.

That’s probably why Tottenham are interested in Zidane, with Sky Italia reporting yesterday that the Frenchman’s name is on Daniel Levy’s managerial shortlist.

Back in 2020, before a Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Inter Milan, The Daily Mail reported that Zidane is still one of Conte’s best friends off the pitch.

The Italian hailed Zidane as an ‘exceptional man,’ while the then-Real Madrid boss repaid the compliment by calling him a ‘real leader’.

TBR View:

Zidane would be a very popular appointment at Tottenham.

The Frenchman is a proven winner – both as a player and manager – and he will surely bring in a winning mentality if Levy can convince him to take charge of the club.

However, everybody said the same when Spurs appointed Jose Mourinho and Conte, but it has to be said that both of them failed to deliver.

It will be interesting to see what will happen at Tottenham, but as things stand, we just can’t see Zidane becoming the next manager of the club.

