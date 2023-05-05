Journalist makes Victor Osimhen claim that will annoy Arsenal fans











Arsenal face a huge task if they want to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, amid reports they want the Nigerian forward at The Emirates.

The Gunners are believed to be keen on signing Osimhen. The striker has scored 27 goals this season to lead Napoli to the Serie A title and Champions League quarter-finals.

Napoli are thought to want more than £100m for their man. That has left most assuming a move to England is the only option.

Photo by Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

But speaking on TalkSPORT today, journalist Kevin Hatchard has said that Osimhen is just as likely to join Bayern Munich, for a number of reasons.

“Premier League clubs, I’m sure will be in the race. But there’s a really interesting twist here. Bayern needs a number nine, they are prepared to pay the money, and his girlfriend is German and wants to go back to Germany,” Hatchard said.

“That’s been widely reported in Germany as a driving force behind what he might do. Of course, things can change quickly. But I do think, he’s not nailed on to come to the Premier League. I think he’d be perfect for the Premier League and I think there are a lot of clubs interested in him.”

TBR’s View: Arsenal have to be in the mix

Arsenal have done so well both in the transfer market and this season on the field. The next step for them is to ensure they are getting the best players on the market.

Osimhen is one of them. A real difference maker who can fire Arsenal to glory, the Nigerian really is the real deal.

Of course, Bayern are a massive club and the reasons outlined here explain why they might get him. But Arsenal have got to put themselves in the mix at least.

Otherwise, all Mikel Arteta’s hard work could end up being for nothing.