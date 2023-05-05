Mario Balotelli blown away by what £100m Arsenal target did last night, it's 'incredible'











Former Manchester City star Mario Balotelli was among the stars sending congratulations to Napoli and Victor Osimhen last night.

Osimhen fired in yet another goal to ensure Napoli got the point they needed to seal the Serie A title. It continued a fine season for the Nigerian. And ahead of the summer, a number of clubs are keen on signing him.

Of course, Arsenal are one of those clubs. It’s been reported that the Gunners would love to sign Osimhen, who Napoli could demand around £100m for at the very least to consider a sale.

Osimhen has had a stunning season with Napoli. He is closing in on 30 goals as it stands and now, has a Scudetto title behind him to back up his quality.

Photo by Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Balotelli in the chat

Over on social media, Osimhen was on his Instagram account celebrating Napoli’s title win. In a brilliant turn of events, former City and Italy striker Balotelli appeared online to offer his praise to Osimhen.

Speaking directly to the Nigerian, Balotelli wanted to get his message across to Osimhen and ram home the magnitude of his achievement.

“Trust me, you did something incredible my friend. You still don’t know what you did. You will realise. Not tomorrow, but in 10 years. You will realise. It’s unbelievable what you did,” Balotelli said.

TBR’s View: Osimhen a game changer for Arsenal

When you look at this summer window and see who could be signed, Victor Osimhen is going to be the main man for many teams.

After a few promising seasons, he has exploded this season with a stunning effort.

Osimhen has everything a modern day striker needs. Yes, Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus. But he is not a goal machine like Osimhen. In that sense, the Nigerian would change the game for the Gunners if signed.