Chelsea think they can beat Arsenal to the signing of Victor Osimhen











Arsenal could be facing up to missing out in getting involved properly in the race for Victor Osimhen, thanks to Chelsea.

Osimhen has become one of the stars of Europe this season. The Nigerian has been the driving force behind Napoli’s superb season both in Europe and in Italy.

That form has led to admiring glances from across the rest of Europe. And according to 90Min, it is Chelsea who believe they can get a deal wrapped up.

Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

Lethal

90Min reports that Chelsea’s desire to land Osimhem comes even without Champions League football. The Blues’ miserable season has seen them down in mid-table, with Frank Lampard now tasked with picking results up between now and the end of the season.

Osimhen has been in outstanding goalscoring form this season. The 24-year-old has smashed in an impressive 25 goals in just 29 games this term.

It’s claimed Chelsea think they can outbid any other onlooking club when it comes to Osimhen. Napoli are hoping to get at least £70m for their ‘phenomenal‘ striker and are well known for driving a hard bargain.

Of course, Arsenal

have been heavily linked with Osimhen, as have Manchester United. But it seems that both the Gunners and United face the prospect of missing out to Chelsea right now.

TBR’s View: Osimhen a game changer

Whoever is lucky enough to land Victor Osimhen is going to be getting quite the player. This is a striker who has a bit of everything in the locker and he’ll help transform a side like Chelsea.

For Arsenal, the idea of bringing in another top number nine to challenge and play with Gabriel Jesus is also enticing.

Osimhen is simply one of the best in Europe – if not the world – right now. And if it is indeed Chelsea who get him, then the battle lines for next season will have been drawn.