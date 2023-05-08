Journalist makes fresh claim about Alexis Mac Allister and Liverpool











Liverpool are strongly interested in signing Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister this summer but as yet, nothing is moving forward.

Reports over the weekend had claimed Liverpool were actually edging closer to some sort of deal to sign Mac Allister from the Seagulls this summer. It’s expected the Argentinian will fetch in around £70m for Brighton.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

As we know, Liverpool are keen on landing a number of new midfield players this summer if they can.

However, while reports claim Mac Allister might be close to agreeing to sign, TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook has claimed quite the opposite for the moment.

Taking to his Twitter and backing up an article from TalkSPORT, Crook has revealed that while Liverpool would love Mac Allister, there is nothing yet in terms of talks.

The ‘exceptional‘ Mac Allister is believed to be one of the names higher up on Liverpool’s list. It’s a list that contains names such as Ryan Gravenberch, Matheus Nunes, and Mac Allister’s teammate, Moises Caicedo.

The World Cup winner is another example of Brighton’s huge success in the scouting and transfer market.

Currently on around the £50k-a-week mark at The AMEX, Mac Allister can expect to see his wages jump quite considerably if he signs for the Reds.

TBR’s View: Mac Allister perfect for Liverpool

He showed it in the World Cup and he’s shown it with Brighton. Alexis Mac Allister is the real deal and looks every bit a quality Premier League player.

For Brighton, it’s just a case of getting the best fee they can. They’re clearly happy with the model they run and Mac Allister will bring them a nice sum.

For Liverpool, the Brighton star seems perfect. He is high energy, good in the tackle and uses the ball very well.

Jurgen Klopp will improve him further as well, which means he should be a quality addition.