Liverpool hatch Alexis Mac Allister plan to beat summer transfer rush











Liverpool are rushing to sign Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this month, amid fears clubs like Manchester United could pip them to the post.

Mac Allister is set to leave Brighton this summer. After yet another fine performance against United last night, the Argentinian did his reputation no harm at all by hammering in an injury time penalty to win the game.

And according to 90Min, Liverpool are now wanting to press ahead with getting a deal wrapped up for Mac Allister.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

In-demand

Going into the summer window, Alexis Mac Allister is one of the most in-demand players in England.

According to 90Min, that is a worry for Liverpool. The Reds want to get the deal done this month as they fear other interest, it’s claimed.

The likes of Manchester United, Man City, Tottenham and Chelsea are all expected to express some sort of interest in Mac Allister.

Further, Liverpool know they need to get deals done quickly. And with the midfielder said to be keen on playing in the Champions League.

Liverpool’s top four hopes are not completely over. However, they face an uphill task to get in there. The Europa League, it seems, is most likely.

TBR’s View: Mac Allister problem could haunt Liverpool

This issue is one that could persist for Liverpool all summer. The fact they’re not going to reach the Champions League will be a big turn-off for some players.

With Mac Allister, it makes sense to try and do the deal now. Liverpool need midfielders. And they need midfielders of his quality as well.

Missing out on Jude Bellingham will sting the Reds. Ultimately, they must now move quickly and adapt. Mac Allister is the ideal player to start things off.

If they do end up missing out on him, then the alarm bells will start to ring.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images