Tottenham Hotspur star Hugo Lloris’ future is up in the air, and journalist Dean Jones has shared the latest now.

The Frenchman joined Tottenham over a decade ago. He has played over 440 games for Spurs and has been a fantastic servant for the club over the years.

However, the end is nearing for Lloris, who turned 36 just over three months ago.

Hugo Lloris knows Tottenham are contemplating his future

Lloris signed a new 18-month contract in January last year – he’ll have a year of that left this summer.

That, however, may not be fulfilled. The Athletic reported about two weeks ago that despite having 12 months left in his contract, Lloris is expected to leave Tottenham at the end of this season.

Jones has now claimed that Lloris is aware that Tottenham are contemplating his future. He knows that the club will bring in a new goalkeeper this summer to potentially replace him.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “Spurs have been contemplating his future for a little while now and Lloris knows the situation.

“Everything comes to an end at some point, it’s just a case of finding the right guy to replace him and making sure that you can do that.

“Initially, will it be that Tottenham bring in somebody to try and go head-to-head with him? Or is it an immediate replacement? I think that’s quite a big thing for them to contemplate.”

TBR View:

All good things do have to come to an end, and that is the case with Lloris.

The Frenchman has been ‘magnificent‘ for Tottenham for most parts of his career here in England. He has been a true leader and has helped the club massively over the years.

However, Lloris is 36 already and he has been making a few crucial mistakes. That has cost Spurs on more than one occasion, and it’s not wise to keep him as the club’s first choice beyond the end of this season.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Lloris this summer. It won’t surprise us if he decides to leave the club and move elsewhere.

