Report: What Hugo Lloris is expected to do as Tottenham eye new goalkeeper











Hugo Lloris has been Tottenham Hotspur’s number-one goalkeeper for over a decade now, but the Frenchman’s time in North London could soon be up.

Spurs signed Lloris all the way back in 2012 from Olympique Lyonnais. He cost a little under £12 million then (BBC), and he has been a great servant for the club over the last decade.

Now, Lloris is 36 and is in the twilight of his career.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Hugo Lloris is expected to leave Tottenham this summer

It is no secret that Tottenham are looking for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Hugo Lloris is still the number one at Spurs and that will not change this season despite Fraser Forster’s impressive performances before the international break.

However, at the end of this season, the Frenchman will either have to accept a role as a backup or leave the club to play regular football elsewhere.

The Athletic report today that it will be the latter.

Lloris is expected to bring an end to his 11-year stay at North London even though he’ll have a year left on his contract this summer. The Frenchman only signed a new deal last year, but it looks like he will not fulfil that.

Tottenham will bring in a new first-choice goalkeeper to replace him.

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris – Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Antonio Conte rated him highly

Lloris has been past his best for a while now.

The Frenchman was among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League for years, but his level, unsurprisingly, has dropped over the last few seasons. However, every manager who has been at the helm at Tottenham has stuck by him.

Even Antonio Conte, who called his players ‘selfish’ and left the club a few days ago, believed Lloris was a hugely important player at Spurs.

“Hugo for us is a player who is very important for the dressing room, the personality [is important] and he’s one of the best keepers in the world,” Conte told The Express just over two months ago.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

