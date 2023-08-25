Steve Nicol has suggested that he would take £150 million for Mohamed Salah with Al-Ittihad eyeing a move for the Liverpool star.

Nicol was speaking to ESPN amid reports that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have reignited their interest in the Egyptian.

The Times reports that Al-Ittihad are keen to make Mohamed Salah the highest-paid player in the world. And of course, Liverpool fans know better than most that ruling anything out in this transfer window is nearly impossible.

Jordan Henderson stunned many by moving to the Kingdom. Meanwhile, Fabinho also departed for the Saudi Pro League. And the concern will be that the increasing speculation concerning Salah is a sign that he is keen to move on.

Nicol thinks Liverpool should take £150 million for Mo Salah

Obviously, the timing could hardly be worse for Liverpool. The Premier League season is underway. And today marks the start of the final week of the transfer window in England. So there is not a huge amount of time for the Reds to find a replacement.

Nevertheless, Nicol has insisted that there is a price for Salah. And he suggested that Liverpool would be able to move forward even without Salah.

“I would tell Liverpool if they get offered £150 million to take it,” he told ESPN. “At the end of the day, the club always has to think ahead. The coach thinks about the next game. But the club and the sporting directors and the scouts and all that, they have to think ahead.

“So £150 million for a 31-year-old, because in two years time when he’s gone, what are they going to have? They’re not getting any money for him. And they’re not going to have a player. So £150 million for a guy who’s 31, particularly when you already have Nunez, you’ve got Diaz, you’ve got Jota, you’ve got Gakpo, you’ve got four guys who are still going to score you goals.

“None of them are Mohamed Salah. He’s different. But that’s why you’re getting £150 million for a 31-year-old. So a penny less than that, you don’t let him go anywhere.”

Liverpool are in a difficult position. If Salah decides that he wants to leave, then the Reds have a dilemma.

They should have potential replacements in mind, whatever happens. However, getting them to Anfield at this stage of the window is not going to be easy either.

As Nicol suggests, Liverpool have so much depth up front. But those players are yet to really prove that they are ready to step into Salah’s shoes.

There is an opportunity to move forward if Liverpool are offered enough. But clearly, selling Salah at this stage would be a real gamble.