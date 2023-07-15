‘If Thomas Partey leaves’: Arsenal could go for ‘incredible’ youngster – journalist

Arsenal have only just announced the signing of Declan Rice today but there is already some thinking they they might be done with midfielders.

With Granit Xhaka having moved back to Germany, there was always going to be at least one midfielder signed by Mikel Arteta this summer.

However, while Xhaka’s move was nailed on after initial reports broke the news, Thomas Partey has since been mentioned as a player the Gunners could potentially sell as well.

Of course, if Partey is sold, then Arsenal would have a void in the midfield. And according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia could well be the one the Gunners turn to if Partey leaves.

Lavia is wanted by a number of clubs, including Liverpool, but Jacobs says Arsenal could join the race if Partey does indeed move on.

Lauded by Pep Guardiola as being an ‘incredible‘ young talent, Lavia was a star of the show for Southampton despite them being relegated.

The Saints are looking for £50m for Lavia but as Jacobs says in his tweet here, other clubs don’t see the youngster as being worth that amount just yet.

Arsenal have taken their spending past the £200m mark this summer. Any deal for Lavia will be dependant on outgoings, with Partey key.

One for the future

If Partey does leave and Romeo Lavia is the one who comes in to replace him, then Arsenal would be getting a real gem of a young player.

The one issue would be whether or not Lavia is ready to step into things right now and be a player of sufficient quality at the top of the Premier League and in Champions League games.

Either way, Lavia would be a good signing for Arsenal. It’s just whether or not he can step up immediately.