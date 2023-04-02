Journalist claims Tottenham could make a move for Brendan Rodgers











Tottenham are on red-alert today after Leicester City sacked manager Brendan Rodgers, amid reports he is someone Daniel Levy could consider.

Rodgers has been mentioned in recent weeks as a potential candidate to replace Antonio Conte as Spurs boss.

The former Celtic manager has done well with Leicester, winning the FA Cup and his time in Scotland was riddled with success.

Rodgers leaving Leicester has come as a bit of a surprise to some but in the end, results this season have essentially meant the writing was on the wall as well.

But according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Rodgers’ sacking at the King Power won’t put off Tottenham. Taking to Twitter, Jacobs has suggested that Tottenham may well move for Rodgers, with Daniel Levy said to admire the 50-year-old.

Rodgers is believed to have a number of admirers at board level within Spurs. Along with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Oliver Glasner, and Mauricio Pochettino, he is on the list of names Daniel Levy is considering.

Tottenham have been linked with Rodgers in the past. However, nothing ever came to fruition with those links.

TBR’s View: Rodgers wouldn’t be the worst option

There might be some Spurs fans who see Rodgers as a bit of a backwards step. But the reality is that he is a manager who has experience of winning things.

The job he did at Leicester was a good one. Winning the FA Cup was a massive achievement, while he got them challenging among the elite as well.

On paper, there might be more glamorous names for Spurs to appoint. But Brendan Rodgers is a quality manager.

If this is the route Daniel Levy decided to go down, then it’s not the worst idea. The issue is, like any manager coming in, is he’d need time to build his squad and stamp his own mark on things.