Brendan Rodgers sacked by Leicester after being linked with Tottenham job











Leicester City have parted ways with manager Brendan Rodgers after a dismal run of results has left them looking over their shoulders at relegation.

Rodgers leaves Leicester after leading them to an FA Cup win and will go down as one of the best managers the Foxes have had. However, results have been poor and in a statement released by the club, that was the reason given for the ‘mutual agreement’.

Of course, Rodgers leaving Leicester will be of interest to Tottenham and Daniel Levy.

One to consider

Among all the names being touted to become next Spurs boss, Brendan Rodgers is one that keeps getting snuck into the conversation.

TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook has claimed that Tottenham admire Rodgers at boardroom level. Further, just a few weeks back, former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas claimed that he’d like to see Rodgers at Spurs and believes the former Celtic man would do well.

Rodgers has been linked with the job at Tottenham before, too. However, he signed a big-money contract at The King Power and has remained ever since.

But after a summer which saw the club spend little money and lose key faces like Kasper Schmeichel, the Foxes now find themselves in relegation trouble.

TBR’s View: Rodgers certainly one Tottenham can consider

While Rodgers’ time at Liverpool wasn’t too brilliant in the end, he is a manager with a lot about him. Crucially as well, he has won trophies.

He won the lot with Celtic and while with Leicester, winning that FA Cup will have felt massive. Sure, things have gone a bit awry since that memorable day but the achievement cannot be frowned upon.

Tottenham need to decide what direction they are going with their next boss. Brendan Rodgers would not be the worst choice. In fact, there’s a strong case to suggest he might be one of the very best out there.