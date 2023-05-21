Journalist claims Tottenham and Chelsea both prefer £45m star over David Raya











Dean Jones claims that Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea would prefer to sign Andre Onana than Brentford’s David Raya this summer.

Both Spurs and Chelsea look set to be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Hugo Lloris is likely to leave Tottenham after 11 years at the club, with Foot Mercato reporting the Frenchman has received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

As for Chelsea, they have two decent options between the sticks in Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. But with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino set to make the switch to Stamford Bridge, he may be keen to upgrade his options.

The London rivals have been linked with similar goalkeeping targets ahead of the summer, including the likes of Inter Milan’s Andre Onana and David Raya.

But Jones has told GiveMeSport that both clubs would prefer to bring in Onana over the Spaniard.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tottenham and Chelsea prefer Onana

Jones claims that Raya could end up joining whichever side misses out on Onana over the summer.

“Raya looks pretty certain to move and now that Brentford are making new goalkeeper plans it’s just a case of finding his new home,” the journalist said.

“Chelsea’s move for a goalkeeper is something that Mauricio Pochettino wants but they will have to resolve the situation first in-house as they have two big names in Kepa and Mendy.

“Mendy seems the one most likely to, he’s more attainable financially, and easier to gauge interest in sources have told me, but that still could take some time.

“From conversations I’ve had with contacts it feels like their interest in Raya is legit, but I also think they prefer Andre Onana, just as Tottenham do. It’s very early days but it’s not beyond imagination that Raya simply ends up signing for whichever team Onana doesn’t choose to join.”

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Onana has endured a difficult spell at Inter after making the switch from Ajax last year, but he’s finally finding his feet at the San Siro.

The 27-year-old was involved in an off-field controversy and received a lengthy ban. But he’s played a key role in helping Inter Milan reach the Champions League final.

Inter are set to demand at least £45 million for his services this summer and it seems that Tottenham and Chelsea could battle it out for his signature.

As for Raya, he has been exceptional for Brentford this season and he pulled off a couple of brilliant saves to help Thomas Frank’s side to a 3-1 win at Tottenham yesterday.

Both Onana and Raya are top goalkeepers, so you get the feeling that neither side would be too concerned if they miss out on their first option in this case.

Show all