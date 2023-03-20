Journalist claims £70m World Cup winner could be really tempted by Arsenal move











Journalist Graeme Bailey has told TEAMtalk that World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister could be really tempted by a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners have benefitted from raiding Brighton over the past few transfer windows, with both Ben White and Leandro Trossard proving to be astute signings under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal even tried to lure Moises Caicedo to the Emirates Stadium back in January, but Sky Sports reports that Brighton knocked back two bids for the midfielder.

And it seems that Arteta’s men could turn their attention to the Amex Stadium once again as they have been linked with a move for Mac Allister.

South American journalist Gaston Edul claimed just last week that both Arsenal and Chelsea are the most interested clubs in signing the Argentine as it stands.

Now, Bailey has suggested that the 24-year-old could have his head turned if the Gunners try to sign him.

Mac Allister could be tempted by Arsenal move

Speaking to TEAMtalk, Bailey claimed that Mac Allister wants to leave Brighton this summer but there are ‘a lot of hurdles’ to overcome before he gets his wish.

The midfielder only penned a new contract with the Seagulls shortly before the World Cup, where he starred for eventual winners Argentina.

Despite the fact that Brighton are in a strong position over his future, he could still be tempted by a move to Arsenal, Chelsea or Tottenham.

“I am told Brighton’s finishing position could help dictate this, in that if they finish in Europe – that may quell his want to leave,” Bailey said.

“But even that may not be enough to convince him not to seek a move especially if the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham come calling…which they might.”

Mac Allister is under contract at Brighton until 2025 and Roberto De Zerbi’s men could demand around £70 million for him in the summer.

He has been exceptional this season, but it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal will prioritise a midfielder like him.

The Gunners seem to be in desperate need of a player who can compete with Thomas Partey for a place in Arteta’s side, which would point them in the direction of Declan Rice and even Mac Allister’s current teammate Caicedo.

