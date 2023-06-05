Journalist claims £40m player could demand to leave after he's linked with Liverpool move











TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has suggested that Romeo Lavia could demand to leave Southampton this summer after he’s been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool seem eager to bring in some fresh faces as early as possible this summer as they bid to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s options in midfield.

The Reds endured a difficult campaign as they struggled to find any real consistency and missed out on Champions League football.

But they are pressing ahead with their plans for the summer and while they are seemingly closing on a deal to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, Liverpool are also interested in Romeo Lavia.

Indeed, Football Transfers claims that Klopp’s men could try to use Tyler Morton as part of a bid to sign Lavia this summer.

Now, Crook has told GiveMeSport that Lavia could attempt to force a move away from St Mary’s after the club were relegated this season.

Lavia could force Southampton exit

Crook provided an update on Lavia’s future amid interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The journalist claims the 19-year-old was keen to leave Southampton in January and could push for a big move this summer.

“I’m told he was really keen to move on in January,” Crook said. “It’s been suggested that maybe he might wait and see what Man City do because they’ve got that buy-back option.

“I’m not sure about that. I think if he can get a Premier League club and a big one this summer, then he’ll push for it.”

Lavia only made the switch to Southampton from Man City last summer but he impressed during his debut season in the Premier League.

The Belgian midfielder quickly became an important part of the Saints side, but his impressive form wasn’t enough to keep them in England’s top flight.

He could be on the move for around £40 million this summer and is attracting interest from a host of top sides.

Of course, Liverpool look set to re-shape their midfield this summer and they are unlikely to stop even if they land Mac Allister as expected.

Klopp has lost the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, meaning the Reds will need to bring in more options in the middle of the park.

Lavia would be an excellent fit for Klopp’s side and if he pushes for a move this summer, Southampton may be forced to sell after dropping down to the Championship.

