Newcastle could now sign 'the best overlapping CB in world football' for £40m this summer - journalist











Newcastle United have enjoyed an outstanding season, with Champions League qualification still on the cards.

The Magpies currently sit third in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool.

In addition, Newcastle have a game in hand on the Reds, so they’ll fancy their chances of getting over the line.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Should the Magpies secure a top-four place, that would give them huge pull in the summer transfer window.

We’re already seeing links with Kieran Tierney, one of the top full-backs in the Premier League, doing the rounds.

Charles Watts, Goal.com’s Arsenal correspondent, has given his verdict on Tierney potentially joining the Magpies.

He suggested that the Scotland international could set suitors back a fairly modest £35-40million.

Watts also seems confident that Arsenal “probably will” sell Tierney to the Tyneside outfit.

“If Arsenal do sell Kieran Tierney to Newcastle, for example,” he said on his YouTube channel. “If that gets done, which I think it probably will…

“Maybe not (necessarily) Newcastle, I think they’re certainly favourites but other clubs will be in the mix for Kieran Tierney as well.

“How much do you get for Kieran Tierney? Arsenal, I think they signed him for about £27million, that’s just off the top of my head.

“He signed a new contract not so long ago, he’s still young top-quality player. How much do you get for Kieran Tierney in today’s market?

“I mean, for me, really looking at it, I know he’s not a first-team regular… £35million, £40 million for Kieran Tierney?

“Is that over overegging it a little bit? I don’t really think it is in today’s market.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Our view

Tierney is an amazing player who the undisputed first-choice left-back at Arsenal for quite a while.

This season, the Gunners have kicked on massively, which has resulted in some top players going from first-choice to fringe.

Tierney is one of those, and it looks as though he’s not willing to settle for being a back-up. Newcastle must take advantage of this.

The 25-year-old is not only an amazing left-back, but can also play at centre-back, which he has done for Scotland.

Indeed, Steve Clarke has hailed Tierney as the ‘best overlapping centre-back in world football’, as per the Daily Mail.

A price tag of £35million to £40million seems about right for such a great player. Hopefully the Magpies can get it done.