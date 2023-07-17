Liverpool are still keen on Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch despite the German club not wanting him to leave.

That’s according to journalist Dominic King who was speaking about Liverpool’s transfer business on TalkSPORT (16/7 8:12am).

Ryan Gravenberch is one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe.

After coming through Ajax’s highly revered academy, he joined Bayern Munich last summer for £16m.

At the time, it seemed like a very cheap fee, however, he’s struggled to make his mark in the Bundesliga.

Both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel struggled to find a place for him in their teams.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He managed just three league starts and came off the bench 21 times as they secured the Bundesliga title on the final day.

Liverpool have been keen on Gravenberch for much of the summer as they look to improve their midfield options.

After signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Gravenberch could be the perfect third midfielder in Jurgen Klopp’s system.

And despite Bayern not looking to sell him, Liverpool may have had some encouragement that a deal isn’t completely off the table.

Liverpool still keen on Gravenberch

Asked about who Liverpool might still be looking at in the transfer window, King said: “Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern Munich who they’ve had a longstanding interest in.

“They were of the belief that Bayern Munich wouldn’t want to let him go, they think an awful lot of him.

“But I think the fact that they’re still looking at him Liverpool suggests that he’s somebody that they could [move for].

“I’m not going to say anything’s going to happen because at this stage of the transfer window, it would be ridiculous to say, all I would make clear is that he’s a target they’re looking at.”

Liverpool are keen to bring in a player like Gravenberch this summer because of the potential outgoings before the season kicks off.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been linked with moves to Saud Arabia.

If one of both of them leave then Klopp will want at least one more player to be signed in their place.

Gravenberch is young and has immense potential and could develop alongside the likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott.

However, if Klopp wants a player who can immediately walk into the starting line-up, he may need to look elsewhere.