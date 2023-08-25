Joseph Paintsil makes Leeds United decision as official bid reaches Genk

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil could be the next one through the door at Leeds United as Daniel Farke finally gets new signings.

Joel Piroe signed for Leeds yesterday and talks are ongoing over a number of further deals.

One of those deals under discussion is that of Joseph Paintsil. The Genk forward is wanted by Leeds and Southampton but could now be on his way to Elland Road.

We have already reported this morning how Sky Sports claim that talks are now advanced for Paintsil.

And building on that, The Athletic has reported via its own transfer blog that Paintsil himself has actually told Genk he would like to sign for Leeds. It must be caveated, however, that their report claims Leeds will move on quickly if Genk reject their bid.

Photo by Tomas Sisk / Photo News

Paintsil would add yet more pace to Leeds’ attack. Indeed, the Breaking the Lines scouting website describes him as being nearly impossible to stop when he gets going.

“Like a bar of soap that falls out of one’s grasp and finds its way into the shower floor, he is annoyingly elusive for opposition defenders. Once he gets going, it is nearly impossible to stop him in full-flight,” BTL writes.

After the signing of Joel Piroe, Leeds are looking for a busy end to the window. The Whites are also looking to sign Nadiem Amiri as well.

Paintsil to Leeds looks to be on

Leeds are stating to get a move on with their transfer business it seems and Painstil will be another smart signing.

Daniel Farke loves having players with pace and power in his front three and Paintsil certainly brings that.

After a frustrating window, things seem to be coming together now for Leeds. A few more signings and they will be just about ready to really get going. The Championship is a tough league and their star has not been ideal.

However, with the likes of Piroe and Paintsil onboard, things can start to look up.