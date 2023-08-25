Leeds United in advanced talks to sign forward who has ‘unrivaled’ technical ability

Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign Genk’s Ghanaian forward, Joseph Paintsil.

According to a report from Sky Sports this morning, Leeds are moving on with signing Paintsil in a deal worth close to £10m.

The Genk forward will follow the signing of Joel Piroe in strengthening the ranks for Daniel Farke’s Leeds side.

Paintsil had been expected to be part of a deal involving Southampton and Paul Onuachu. However, those talks broke down and now it seems like Paintsil is on his way to Leeds instead.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Described on the Breaking the Lines website as being a player with brilliant technical ability, Paintsil will bring pace and skill to the Leeds front line.

“The right-footed attacker is blessed with plenty of vision and creativity. His technical ability on the ball is simply unrivaled, capable of turning any number of defenders inside out when he has the ball at his feet. He scores for fun, ruining defenses on his own, and his skill is mesmerizing,” BTL writes on Paintsil.

Leeds will be delighted with getting a deal for Paintsil over the line. Along with the signing of Piroe, it gives them fresh impetus in attack after a dismal window of losing players.

Farke getting his way a bit now

It’s been a horrific window for Leeds really with the amount of outgoings. The start to the season has been poor as well and all in all, Leeds fans have had to endure a bad time.

However, Paintsil’s arrival, along with Piroe, gives them cause for optimism.

Paintsil will offer a high skill set in wide areas and should, in theory, fit in nicely to proceedings at Elland Road.

The fact they’ve beaten off Southampton, too, is also a huge bonus.