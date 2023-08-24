Leeds ramp up interest in ‘very important’ target besides Piroe – journalist

Leeds United are hoping to end the summer transfer window with a flourish.

The Whites have made four new signings so far this summer as they look to escape the Championship.

And according to the Daily Mail, Leeds would like at least four more new arrivals at Elland Road.

Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow and Sam Byram have joined permanently, while Joe Rodon has arrived on loan from Tottenham.

Leeds are apparently closing in on the signing of Swansea forward Joel Piroe. And they’re unlikely to stop there.

Dean Jones, writing on GiveMeSport, provided an update on the Elland Road side’s pursuit of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Scottish Sun claimed that Leeds were favourites to seal a move for the Finland international.

The 27-year-old looks set to swap Ibrox for Elland Road for a reported fee of £5.5million, according to the report.

‘He would do well in that league and at Leeds’

Jones says Kamara’s representatives are working hard to get a move to Leeds over the line, with the Whites ramping up their interest too.

The transfer insider suggested a move away from the Scottish side has been in the pipeline for a while now.

Now, joining Leeds could be a ‘really good’ place for Kamara during this stage of his playing career.

“I think Glen Kamara is an interesting one, too,” said Jones.

“I have heard that Leeds United’s enquiries are being stepped up around that one.

“So, there is some promise there. His representatives are working hard to find him a solution.

“He’s been talked about for a long time to leave Rangers, but it’s just never come about.

“I think the Championship would be a really good place for Kamara if he’s willing to take that step.

“He would do well in that league and at Leeds. I think he could become a very important part of what Daniel Farke is trying to do.”

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media

Our view

Kamara is a top player who has impressed at a high level, for club and for country.

Signing him for £5.5million would very much be a bargain, so let’s hope Leeds can get this deal over the line.