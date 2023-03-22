Jose Enrique urges Liverpool not sign Adrien Rabiot this summer











Jose Enrique has urged Liverpool not to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The French midfielder recently did an interview with Tuttosport admitted he has a soft spot for the club.

Speaking to the Italian outlet, Rabiot said: “I liked Liverpool so much because I was a fan of Steven Gerrard who made me dream and therefore I followed the Reds.

“My other idol was [Zinedine] Zidane.”

Adrien Rabiot’s contract expires at the end of the season, causing plenty of speculation about his future.

A number of Premier League sides have been linked with a move, including Arsenal and Tottenham.

A report from 90min reported that Liverpool have been in regular contact with Rabiot’s representatives.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The Reds have a midfield problem, with their current options either yet to reach their potential or possibly already past their peak.

At 27, Rabiot should be at his peak, although Enrique doesn’t think he’s the right player for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp may end up rueing not signing the Frenchman if he ends up joining a Premier League rival.

Enrique urges Liverpool not to sign Rabiot

The ex-Liverpool and Newcastle defender shared his view on the club’s potential pursuit of Rabiot on Twitter.

“No amigo. Talented player but no for us,” Enrique said.

Liverpool are likely to need more than one central midfielder this summer.

Given the extortionate fee that Liverpool may end up spending on Jude Bellingham, Rabiot makes a lot of sense.

If he doesn’t end up signing a new contract with Juventus, he’ll be available on a free transfer.

Although he’ll likely have very high wages demands, it would still feel like a bargain bringing in the 27-year-old for nothing.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

However, Enrique still has doubts over Rabiot’s potential move to Liverpool despite his good form this season.

He enhanced his reputation at the World Cup with France, stepping up in Paul Pogba’s absence brilliantly.

And although he’s not a player who should be judged on his goals and assists, he is having the best scoring season of his career.

