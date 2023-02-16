Arsenal already making move for Juventus midfielder ahead of the summer











Arsenal remain in the hunt to sign Adrien Rabiot, with Calciomercato reporting that the Premier League is the Frenchman’s most likely destination when his Juventus contract expires in the summer.

Rabiot’s future has been a talking point for some time. He is enjoying one of his best campaigns with the Old Lady, and helped France reach the World Cup final towards the end of last year.

Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Juve would like to keep the 27-year-old. However, they are not prepared to meet his wage demands. The Serie A side have, so far, offered a two-year deal worth £120,000-a-week.

Arsenal already making moves for Rabiot

Rabiot meanwhile, wants £171,000-a-week. And thus, it seems that he may well be on the way out of Turin at the end of the campaign.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

According to Calciomercato, he is most likely to move to England. And the report suggests that both Arsenal and Newcastle are already making moves ahead of the summer. Rabiot is not planning to make a final decision on his future until the end of the campaign.

Of course, Rabiot would not be coming cheap if he did join the Gunners or the Magpies. However, any club would not have to pay a transfer fee to bring Rabiot in.

Both clubs may well be back in the Champions League next season. And with that, they will have to strengthen their squads and improve the depth.

Rabiot is someone who has plenty of experience at the highest level. And he has the potential to be an ‘excellent‘ performer.

Consistency has been an issue in the past. And obviously, it would be a significant move to hand Rabiot the terms he is looking for when they have young squads looking to improve.

But he would have the potential to be a great signing.