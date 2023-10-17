Jorginho now says only one thing can stop Arsenal this season

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has now claimed that there’s only one thing that can stop Mikel Arteta’s side having success this season.

Jorginho was speaking in a rare interview with Arsenal’s club site and said that maintaining a team ethos will be key.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Italian admitted that individual egos can sometimes come before the team’s needs at other clubs, and he hopes the same doesn’t happen at Arsenal.

Jorginho said: “I think we are very, very close as a team.

“I can feel it is a special group because it’s a humble group of boys that all have their minds open to learn, to listen, to improve and to give opinions, too.

“So as long as we don’t put our individual ego in front of the team, this group can be special.

“I see it can be that way, and I hope the egos never take over.

“I hope the team always comes first, because then the enjoyment is way bigger than just being an individual.”

And nine months into his Arsenal career, Jorginho also went on to thank Arteta for how welcome he’s made him feel at the club.

Jorginho can still be vital for Arteta at Arsenal this season

Of course, it’s not always easy to make the switch from a London rival, just ask Kai Havertz.

Any player who makes the brave move is always subject to a ton more scrutiny.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And although he did make a costly error in the North London Derby this season, Jorginho still looks to have a huge role to play.

The 31-year-old was a surprise starter against Manchester City before the break but played his role admirably.

Moreover, Arteta may need to lean on Jorginho again when Arsenal face Chelsea on Saturday.



It’s now reported that Thomas Partey is unlikely to start the game given his travel with Ghana and recent injury.

And Jorginho may support Declan Rice in the midfield once again – a senior player Rice has already said he’s learning so much from.