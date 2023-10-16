£45m Arsenal player now very unlikely to start vs Chelsea on Saturday

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has now claimed that Thomas Partey is unlikely to start against Chelsea when club football returns on Saturday.

Watts was speaking on his YouTube channel and referenced the long travel Partey will endure along with his recent injury.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The journalist reminded fans that Arsenal do have to be extremely careful with the midfielder given his extensive injury history.

Watts said: “You’ve got to be very very careful, we know that with Thomas Partey.

“It’s still a long journey home for him, Wednesday night in America, Arsenal playing on Saturday.

“I’d be surprised if Thomas Partey started that game against Chelsea but we shall wait and see.”

Of course, that could mean that Jorginho will once again be at the base of midfield for Arsenal.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Declan Rice could also be deployed in the role at Stamford Bridge, Mikel Arteta does have options.

Moreover, if Rice plays in the pivot that could allow Kai Havertz to make his first appearance against Chelsea since leaving.

Partey could be a big miss for Arsenal against Chelsea

Although the likes of Gabriel Martinelli have been sorely missed in recent weeks, Partey’s absence has been slightly understated.

Perhaps following Rice’s arrival, and the side now being less dependent on Partey, the £45m man has now become quite underrated.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Arsenal would be a stronger team if they were facing Chelsea with Partey.

And yet the Ghanaian may now not make the first XI in the eyes of many Arsenal fans.

Although Rice is brilliant in the pivot, it’s been clear that Arteta is keen to try the England international in a more advanced role.

Moreover, that does leave the perfect starting spot for the 30-year-old.

Arsenal may be able to cope without the risk of Partey starting against Chelsea this weekend, but they will need him fit and raring to go for some crucial games to come.