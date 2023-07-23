John Hartson raves about player Mikel Arteta brought off the bench yesterday

John Hartson has reserved special praise for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of the start of next season.

Hartson was speaking on TalkSPORT (23/7 8:11am) about the Ghanaian international’s future.

There’s been plenty of discussion about whether or not Thomas Partey would still be an Arsenal player next season.

He’s one of the many players linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

However, Mikel Arteta said in his press conference before their match against Manchester United that there’s no way he’d sell Partey.

The signing of Declan Rice may have put his minutes at risk going into next season, especially after his poor form at the end of the last campaign.

Arteta has since suggested that he can see Partey and Rice playing together next season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

John Hartson believes Arsenal are making the right decision by keeping Partey.

After joining up with the rest of the squad in the United States late, he made his first appearance on the tour last night.

He replaced Rice for the final 30 minutes and had a very solid game, completing every pass he attempted while winning both of his duels.

Hartson raves about Arsenal midfielder Partey

Asked if Partey would be a big miss if he leaves this summer, Hartson said: “I think so, I think if you [keep] Thomas Partey fit.

“He’s defensively very good, reading situations, he’s a really good passer of the ball, he can come out, he doesn’t try anything too difficult.

“[He’s a] solid defensive midfield player, he can maraud forward at times but a really, really good player.

“And if you can imagine a Partey, a [Declan] Rice as a part of that three in the middle of the park, maybe an [Martin] Odegaard as well to come in there.

“[Bukayo] Saka and [Gabriel] Martinelli either side of [Gabriel] Jesus, you’ve got real good players and then you’ve got the likes of [Kai] Havertz coming in.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Many Arsenal fans would agree with Hartson that there’s still a place in the squad for Partey.

Given Kai Havertz didn’t have the best game, there’s an argument that Rice could play in a slightly more advanced role with Partey sitting in front of the defence.

Arteta’s squad allows him to be very flexible going into next season and losing Partey does slightly limit his options.

However, given how much the club have spent this summer they may struggle to turn down a big offer for Partey if it arrives.