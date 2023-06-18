Liverpool legend John Arne Riise has congratulated Andy Robertson after his Scotland side won a dramatic match against Norway yesterday.

The Scottish full-back took to Instagram to celebrate a huge win for Scotland.

Few would be surprised to see Erling Haaland on the score sheet for the hosts.

He won a penalty on the hour mark after being fouled by Ryan Porteous and converted past Angus Gunn.

However, an incredible late comeback earned Scotland a vital three points as they improved their chances of qualifying for next summer’s European Championships.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean both scored in the final three minutes of the match to send the travelling fans wild.

John Arne Riise has sent a message to Andy Robertson after the Liverpool man got one over his Norway team.

The £100,000-a-week defender had a great game for Scotland and will now turn his attention to his final game of the season against Georgia on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old can then have a well-earned rest before returning to pre-season with the Reds.

Liverpool legend Riise sends message to Robertson

Posting on Instagram after the match, Robertson said: “Massive win! See you Tuesday.”

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper replied: “Different class brother,”, while Riise added: “Well done and great win mate.”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Compared to his usual high standards, Robertson didn’t have his best campaign at Liverpool.

He still managed to record eight assists in the league, although he alongside his teammates struggled defensively.

Robertson is still Liverpool’s first-choice left-back and arguably their most successful player in that position since Riise.

They both won the Champions League playing in that role although Robertson went one better in the Premier League.

His form did improve over the course of the season and he wasn’t shy about telling his teammates when they needed to do better.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With James Milner now no longer at the club, a role as one of the leaders in the squad has opened up.

Given his outgoing personality, Robertson very much suits being a role model within the side.

Klopp will hope he can step up his performances to another level next year as they look to return to the Champions League.

Before then, a huge game against Georgia awaits Robertson and his Scotland teammates as they look to extend their lead over Spain in their qualification group.