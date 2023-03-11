‘Back to their best’: Pundit says two Liverpool players have actually been so much better lately











Speaking on Premier League Productions, Jermaine Beckford has been discussing Liverpool and their full-backs.

Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson have had underwhelming seasons to date. Their assist numbers are way below where they usually are, while the Reds’ defence has been very leaky.

However, as of late, especially against Manchester United, the pair have looked much better, and Beckford has picked up on that.

Indeed, the pundit says that both Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are looking back to their best, stating that they’re playing with so much confidence right now.

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Back to their best

Beckford spoke about the full-back pairing.

“You go into this full of confidence now. Each of the forward players got a brace each. Let’s fill your boots and put the pressure on everybody else. There’s so much confidence and the way that the full-backs are bombing on all the time, they’re getting back to their best, they’re getting back to the Liverpool of last season and the season before,” Beckford said.

The key to success

For years Liverpool have been at their best when their full-backs have been on song, and, luckily, it looks as though they’re getting back into their groove right now.

Make no mistake about it, this pairing are two of Liverpool’s most important players, and if they can rediscover their form in the long-term, it won’t be long before the Reds are utterly dominating on a weekly basis once again.

Of course, consistency is key to sustained success at this level, and that’s something we haven’t seen from Liverpool this term. However, after the 7-0 win against Manchester United last week, we can’t help but feel that the Reds have turned a corner.

