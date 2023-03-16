Robertson berated Darwin Nunez after first-half foul in Liverpool tie











Steve McManaman noticed Andy Robertson losing his cool with Darwin Nunez on the stroke of half-time of Liverpool’s Champions League second-leg with Real Madrid after the striker gave away a needless free-kick to relieve the pressure on the home side – in comments broadcast on BT Sport (15/3; 20:46).

It proved to be a disappointing night for the Reds. Liverpool have an amazing history when it comes to Champions League comebacks. And that would have left supporters with real hope heading into the second-leg.

Photo by Manuel Reino Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Unfortunately, it was not to be. And it did appear that there was a little frustration towards the break.

Robertson unhappy with Darwin Nunez

Nunez closed Dani Carvajal down as the Real Madrid star seized on a loose ball. It was possibly an opportunity to start boxing the right-back in. However, he was able to turn away quite easily and looked to break into the Liverpool half.

Photo by Manuel Reino Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Before he could however, Nunez put his arms around Carvajal and gave him the opportunity to go down and win a free-kick.

It was definitely a very soft free-kick to give away. And it seems that his teammate was not too happy, with McManaman noticing how the Scotland international reacted to the foul being given away.

“See Andy Robertson berating Darwin Nunez. Stupid foul to give away, waste a bit of time,” he told BT Sport.

You can understand Liverpool’s frustration. They were absolutely sensational in the early stages of the first-leg at Anfield. And that would have given them real belief that they could produce one of the greatest upsets the competition has seen.

But it was not to be for the Premier League side. If anything, it would have been Real Madrid who scored the three goals on the night were it not for the very good performance of Alisson Becker in goal.

Liverpool’s focus will now solely be on making sure that they are back on the same stage once again next season.