Joe Hart has congratulated Matt Doherty on making his debut for Atletico Madrid after leaving Tottenham Hotspur in January.

The right-back posted on Instagram after being handed his first minutes in La Liga by Diego Simeone.

It’s been a whirlwind few months for Matt Doherty, who was fighting to be first choice at Spurs not too long ago.

The Irishman was up against Emerson Royal and Djed Spence to be Antonio Conte’s starting right wing-back at the start of the campaign.

In the end, Emerson Royal played the most minutes, with Spence barely getting a look in.

However, Tottenham made it very clear in January they wanted to sign Pedro Porro from Sporting.

The Spaniard eventually arrived on deadline day, leaving Spurs with four senior right-backs.

Spence ended up joining Joe Rodon on loan at Stade Rennais, and Spurs were willing to listen to offers for Emerson.

However, it was Doherty that ended up leaving the club, although not in the way anyone imagined.

A logistical nightmare saw Doherty’s contract get cancelled, and Atletico Madrid pick him up on a short-term contract.

Hart congratulates Doherty on debut after Tottenham exit

Doherty posted on Instagram after coming on for the final few minutes of Atletico Madrid’s 6-1 win over Sevilla.

The 31-year-old posted, “Aúpa Atletico”, which translates to “Go Atletico”.

Joe Hart replied, saying: “Gunna take some getting used to! Congrats.”

Doherty isn’t first choice at Atletico either, and has been sitting on the bench while World Cup winner Nahuel Molina starts.

He was suspended yesterday though, but Simeone still opted to start versatile midfielder Marcos Llorente ahead of Doherty.

With his future still very much up in the air, a number of Premier League sides are interested in signing him.

Doherty hope his next club offer him more security than Tottenham did, even if the likes of Joe Hart are glad to see him thriving elsewhere.

His good friend Harry Kane was reportedly shocked he left the club, which can’t be good for team morale.

He’s sure to be keeping a close eye on his progress in Spain.

