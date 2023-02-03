Premier League clubs now want to sign player who left Tottenham in January











Matt Doherty is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs in the summer after leaving Tottenham on deadline day.

That is according to the Athletic, who report that Doherty is not taking so much of a risk facing being a free agent in the summer.

Doherty has signed a short-term deal with Atletico Madrid after his Spurs contract was terminated at the very last minute.

That was because the club had reached their limit of overseas loans, and had consequences for both Spurs and Doherty.

Doherty wanted by a number of Premier League clubs in the summer

It perhaps added some risk for Doherty, but it seems if he is available on a free transfer in the summer, he will have offers to come back to England.

Of course, if he impresses in Spain, that interest will likely only intensify, and Atletico will be even more likely to want to keep him.

And Spurs have missed the chance to sell him on for even a relatively modest fee, as well as paying up to end his contract early.

That seems to be the upshot of negotiating all month for Pedro Porro, and getting that deal right to the very last pound.

And that means that it is likely it would have been better for all parties to get that deal done, giving Spurs more time to decide over Doherty.

Either way, the defender Dejan Kulusevski thinks is ‘incredible‘ is embarking on a new challenge, which has Premier League sides watching with interest.