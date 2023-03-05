Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink seen giving advice to Crysencio Summerville after Leeds defeat











Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was seen giving advice to Crysencio Summerville after Leeds United’s defeat to Chelsea yesterday.

A report from Leeds Live has provided further details on the pair’s exchange.

Leeds once again failed to find the back of the net as Chelsea came away with a rare 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

A first goal in Chelsea colours for defender Wesley Fofana was the difference between the two teams.

It meant for the fifth time in their last seven matches, Leeds failed to score.

They’re not the only team in the relegation scrap struggling to score goals right now.

Leeds have outscored all of the teams around them in the table except for Leicester City.

However, their recent form is very poor, and they’ve been heavily reliant on Rodrigo, who is currently injured.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink certainly knew how to find the back of the net during his time at Leeds.

The Dutch forward scored 34 goals in 69 appearances at Elland Road.

He eventually ended up at yesterday’s opponents Chelsea, via a season at Atletico Madrid.

Hasselbaink gives advice to Leeds youngster Summerville

The report from Leeds Live states that, ‘Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink caught the attention of Summerville as the winger was heading out along the touchline.

‘The pair chatted for several minutes and posed for pictures with Hasselbaink’s group.

‘Hasselbaink seemed to be giving the youngster some advice and gesturing to the field as they talked.’

Summerville went on a brilliant scoring run before the World Cup, netting in four consecutive league games.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Leeds were flying in front of goal, but still not picking up many points as they couldn’t keep a clean sheet.

Summerville is one of the most skilful players in the Leeds squad, and pops up in the box at key times.

He impressed against Manchester United last month, but has struggled to replicate this goalscoring form after the World Cup.

Leeds fans will be hoping whatever Hasselbaink told Summerville will help the youngster going forward.

