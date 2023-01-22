Brenden Aaronson names the most skilful players in the Leeds United squad











Leeds United face Brentford this afternoon, looking to build on their emphatic win over Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

Playmaker Brenden Aaronson has spoken to Amazon Prime ahead of the match, and was asked to pick his most skilful teammate.

The American joined from RB Salzburg in the summer, and has been ever present in Jesse Marsch’s side.

His return of one goal and two assists needs to be improved upon, but he’s clearly a favourite of the manager.

Marsch has recently commented on how well he’s playing in training, however this hasn’t always translated into brilliant performances.

Photo by Paul Greenwood – CameraSport via Getty Images

Leeds are quickly building a very talented young squad, with plenty of attacking options.

They have broken their record transfer fee this month, with Georginio Rutter arriving from Hoffenheim.

The two-footed attacker has already impressed Marsch, but Aaronson picked two other Leeds forwards as his most skilful teammates.

Aaronson picks his most skilful Leeds teammates

The American was asked by Amazon Prime to name his trickiest teammate, but he couldn’t narrow it down to just one name.

“The most skilful player at Leeds, that’s a good one,” Aaronson said.

“It’s between Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra, if I had to pick one, can I say both? I’ll say both.”

Summerville and Sinisterra have both enjoyed impressive spells during the course of the season.

Sinisterra was signed from Feyenoord in the summer, but has suffered with injuries throughout the campaign.

The Colombian international was fit enough to return to the bench in midweek, and could feature today.

Summerville, on the other hand, was recently ruled out for a month, and so won’t be available again until the middle of February.

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The young Dutchman has scored some of Leeds’s most important goals this season.

His trickery has certainly come in handy as he loves to beat opposition full-backs on the wings.

Aaronson was always going to have trouble picking the most skilful player in a dynamic Leeds squad.

It’s a surprise Wilfried Gnonto wasn’t under consideration given his recent form.

The Italian international could make all the difference at Elland Road this afternoon.

Show all