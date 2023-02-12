Leeds vs Manchester United: Micah Richards praises 'brilliant' Crysencio Summerville











Micah Richards was left seriously impressed by Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville’s movement off the ball against Manchester United today.

Leeds got off to yet another fast start today and could have opened the scoring after some brilliant work by Maximilian Wober down the left-hand side.

The Leeds new boy managed to flash the ball across the United box and Patrick Bamford guided it goalwards. But David De Gea made a smart stop to deny the Englishman and Summerville couldn’t keep the rebound down.

The Dutch winger was a real bright spark for the Whites during the opening 45 minutes and he was presented with another opportunity as he got in behind Tyrell Malacia once again.

Despite a lack of cutting edge in the final third, the 21-year-old earned some praise from Micah Richards during the interval.

Richards praises Summerville

Speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of Leeds vs Manchester United today [14.53, 12/02], Richards highlighted Summerville’s movement off the ball.

“It’s come from Leeds’ high press. You just see him make his way into the box there and Malacia actually does really well,” the Manchester City legend said.

He added: “It’s just that clinical edge but he’s [Summerville] been brilliant the way he’s making them runs. Takes a really good touch but it’s really good defending getting back there from Malacia.”

The Dutch winger tested De Gea once again right at the beginning of the second-half, but the Spaniard was equal to his effort at the near post.

Summerville went through once again in the 77th minute but the angle was always against him as he was denied by the Red Devils shot stopper.

Leeds were arguably the better side at Elland Road today but they were undone by two brilliant goals from Erik ten Hag’s men.

Skubala will undoubtedly be disappointed after his side’s performance deserved more, but Leeds have once again paid the price for not taking their opportunities.

