Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says Eddie Nketiah has exceeded his expectations at Arsenal this season











Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has admitted that Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has really surprised him this season.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s match against West Ham United on Sky Sports (16/4 1:47pm), the Dutchman was assessing the Gunners’ young players.

As they watched Mikel Arteta’s side warm up, Hasselbaink said: “Nketiah has really surprised me, how he has taken over from Gabriel Jesus when he came in.

“But they [Arsenal] have got so much quality. When you get that opportunity to have to take it, and they have taken it.”

Eddie Nketiah was thrust into the spotlight at Arsenal after the World Cup.

Gabriel Jesus arrived from Manchester City in the summer and immediately established himself as one of Arsenal’s best players.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, he picked up a serious injury while in Qatar with Brazil, ruling him out for several months.

It could have been a key turning point in Arsenal’s season, but as Hasselbaink said, Nketiah stepped up.

His four goals in five games helped the Gunners maintain an important unbeaten run in the middle of the season.

Nketiah then picked up an injury of his own just as the Brazilian returned to action.

Nketiah was spotted in training in the week building up to their match against West Ham.

He returned to the bench at the London Stadium, although Mikel Arteta does now have more attacking options at his disposal.

Emile Smith Rowe has finally returned to full fitness after a season littered with injuries.

They also brought in Leandro Trossard from Brighton, and his form meant Nketiah eventually dropped to the bench.

Mikel Arteta has done everything possible to avoid rotating his side throughout the season.

However, his fringe players have made a habit of delivering at key moments in this campaign.

Nketiah is no different and Hasselbaink is among many pundits and fans who have been pleasantly surprised by the Arsenal man.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Even – if Alex Iwobi is to be believed – Mikel Arteta may have seen more from Nketiah than he expected.

The forward proved he wasn’t just a poacher, and could slot into Arteta’s system comfortably.

