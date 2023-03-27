Alex Iwobi thinks Mikel Arteta will absolutely love Eddie Nketiah now











Alex Iwobi has now said that Mikel Arteta will love working with Eddie Nketiah at Arsenal now.

In an interview with The Beautiful Game Podcast, Iwobi has been talking about his time with the Gunners.

Iwobi was an academy graduate at Arsenal, making his debut under Arsene Wenger back in 2015.

He went on to make nearly 150 first team appearances, before being sold to Everton for £35m in 2019.

The 26-year-old has since gone on to become a regular in central midfield, after spending most of his career out on the wing at Arsenal.

Iwobi was recalling his time at Arsenal, and spoke about forward Eddie Nketiah.

The 23-year-old forward has been thrust into the starting line-up this season after an injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Wearing the famous number 14, Nketiah’s form after the World Cup helped maintain the Gunners title challenge.

He may have now dropped out of the team, and is currently suffering from an injury, but Iwobi believes Arteta now loves working with the forward.

Iwobi hails Arsenal forward Nketiah

Speaking about the former England under-21 international, Iwobi said: “Eddie is someone who believes in himself from young.

“Eddie gets goals, guaranteed. It’s always going to be hard to be the main striker at Arsenal.

“They have Gabriel Jesus, who is talented. Before they had [Alexandre] Lacazette and [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang.

“He’s someone who has been patient, he had to go out on loan but he still gets goals.



“He won’t stop working, that’s something I am sure Arteta appreciates with him. Even if he’s not playing, he’ll run in training and make sure he’s getting goals, goals, goals. And make sure he’s knocking on the door.

“Even if he’s not playing you’ll know he is there. That’s one thing about Eddie man, he’s hungry. Very, very hungry.”

Chris Sutton has suggested that Nketiah has ‘lost his way’ recently, which will be less of a concern to Arteta now Jesus is fit.

The youngster coming in off the bench may end up helping him, as it will relieve some of the pressure.

Iwobi has a lot of faith in Nketiah to make it at Arsenal, and he could soon be a Premier League winner.

Although Arteta has barely rotated his side, fringe players have made themselves heroes from time-to-time.

If Arsenal do get over the line, Nketiah’s spell leading the line certainly won’t be forgotten.

