'Fantastic' player filmed back in full training at Arsenal, he's been out injured











Arsenal can take one name off their injury list as Eddie Nketiah has been filmed back in full training with the rest of the Gunners’ squad.

The striker has been out of action for over a month with what was described as a ‘nasty injury’ by Mikel Arteta, but now, it looks like he’s set to return very soon.

It was reported last week by Tom Canton that Nketiah had been doing some running outside, and it looks as though he’s still moving in the right direction as he’s now joined up with the rest of the team.

Eddie Nketiah back in training with the Arsenal squad 🔴 pic.twitter.com/XNPmSfFqMg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2023

Arsenal have had their fair share of injury issues as of late with the likes of William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny out of action, but they can now welcome Nketiah back into the fold.

As we enter the business end of the season, Nketiah’s return will be a huge boost for Arsenal. After all, the Gunners don’t have too much depth in the striking department and Nketiah knows how to turn up in the big moments.

Say what you will about the ‘fantastic’ striker’s all-around game, he’s a clinical finisher and he doesn’t let the big stage affect him.

Indeed, he’s scored crucial goals against both Manchester United and Chelsea over the past 12 months, and with a game against Manchester City at the Etihad on the horizon, Arsenal will be desperate for their big-game player to come up with the goods once again.

Of course, the Gunners will be waiting with bated breath to see whether or not Saliba will also be back in action for that game, but with two more weeks of recovery ahead of him, the Frenchman could well be fit and ready to face City later this month.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

