Jimmy Bullard shares what Declan Rice should be questioning about Arsenal now

Jimmy Bullard has shared what questions Declan Rice should be asking his agent as he considers a move to Arsenal.

Bullard was speaking on TalkSPORT about the future of the 24-year-old West Ham United captain.

Arsenal are reportedly on the brink of signing Declan Rice this summer.

He’s been the club’s top target for some time and will immediately improve the club’s midfield.

Arsenal fans will hope that Rice coming in is the start of an exciting summer of signings.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Although they ran Manchester City close in the Premier League, they still need to improve the squad in several areas to truly compete.

Jimmy Bullard has suggested that Rice will be asking his agent plenty of questions ahead of a potential move to Arsenal.

Despite the move being a step up for the England international, he’s got other options on the table.

Bullard believes he could decide to move elsewhere if they don’t get the answers he wants.

Bullard shares what Rice will be asking about Arsenal move

Asked for his opinion on the 24-year-old, Bullard said: “I can’t speak about him highly enough really, he’s everything that we’ve needed.

“It’s time for Declan to move in my opinion. I’m a big West Ham fan, I think I speak for a lot of them if we lost him to a good club like Arsenal, I think we’d all hold our hands up.

“One day come back to us Declan because you’re a legend. He needs to go to a bigger, better club in my opinion.

“I don’t think Arsenal is a bad shout. I’d be having deep chats, I’d be asking my agent, ‘Where are they going to go? What sort of signings are they making alongside me?’

“I think that’s a key thing for him, if he’s just one with one other, then not for me.”

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal are linked with plenty of players this summer and it would be a real surprise if Rice was one of just a couple of signings.

In fact, the club want to bring in another high-class midfielder in Moises Caicedo to play alongside him.

Mikel Arteta will look at his defence as another area to potentially improve upon, or at least bring in better depth.

It will be interesting to see if Rice shares Bullard’s potential concerns about joining Arsenal.

It’s hard to believe a transfer would get this close if he wasn’t sure about a move to The Emirates.