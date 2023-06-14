Declan Rice to Arsenal has been the transfer story that has dominated the summer window so far, but it looks as though we’re finally headed towards a conclusion on this front.

Indeed, according to TeamTalk, Arsenal are ‘on the brink’ of signing Rice now, with Mikel Arteta reportedly confident for quite a long time that a deal would be finalised.

Of course, this is Arsenal we’re talking about, so we mustn’t discount the idea of any last-minute hiccups, but it does look as though we may be getting close to D-Day when it comes to Rice joining Arsenal.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

This is a transfer that has been six months in the making. It was reported in January that the midfielder would be the Gunners’ top target heading into the summer transfer window, and that has proved to be the case.

The links between these two parties have been relentless, and it looks as though Arsenal have done enough to get a deal done.

Arsenal must be absolutely buzzing with this one. Rice is just what the doctor ordered at the Emirates.

A steely, quick, strong midfielder, Rice will be the perfect complement to Thomas Partey in the middle of the park, and while some Gunners fans may be disappointed to be losing Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen, Rice will fill that gap with ease.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Rice is proven in the Premier League, he’s an England international, and he’s yet another leader to add to this squad.

Even though he’s only played for West Ham, he’s also a proven winner. He just led his team to a Europa Conference League triumph as captain, and if he can bring that sort of level over to Arsenal, the Gunners may well be challenging for top honours for years to come.

It looks as though it may not be long before Rice joins Arsenal.