Jermaine Jenas thinks 'underrated' Tottenham player could move to Newcastle this summer











Jermaine Jenas has said that he could see Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur for Newcastle United this summer.

Jenas was writing in his column for The Mirror ahead of a huge match in the race for a Champions League place.

Manchester United are the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.

It’s a huge match for Ryan Mason as he starts his second spell in temporary charge of Spurs.

Tottenham have to bounce back from their humiliating 6-1 defeat to Newcastle at the weekend.

Of course, the one man on the score sheet that day was the unstoppable Harry Kane.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham’s record goal scorer has had an individually brilliant season amid the chaos surrounding him at the club.

However, he’s only got a year left on his current contract, and the ‘underrated’ forward could end up leaving the club.

Jenas has now said that he could see Kane swapping Tottenham for Newcastle this summer.

It would be arguably the most ambitious signing ever made at St. James’ Park.

Whether they could convince England’s top scorer to buy into the project at this stage of his career would be very impressive.

Jenas could see Kane swap Tottenham for Newcastle

Writing about the 29-year-old’s future, Jenas said: “If I’m Harry Kane I’d be looking at that thinking, ‘Look, enough’s enough now, I’ve given everything to this club and they don’t want to give me anything back.

“He missed out on the opportunity of a lifetime [in 2021] for whatever reason, and if something else rears its head this summer and he decides to leave, then that’ll be the club’s the fault because they haven’t been able to provide him with what he deserves.”

“The other is Newcastle, they’ve got the financial structure for the foreseeable future, a team that has got stability, will play in the Champions League and grow.

“We don’t know how much they’re going to kick on next year but I’m sure they’re going to.

“But if I’m totally honest, I don’t feel like those two options [Newcastle and Man United] are enough for Harry.”

A report from The Athletic suggests that Kane’s departure from Spurs is becoming more and more likely.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

It’s hard to imagine Daniel Levy allowing Harry Kane to leave Tottenham for Newcastle in the summer.

He’s already lost the support of the majority of the fanbase, and selling their best player would likely tip them over the edge.

On top of that, Newcastle will still be hamstrung by Financial Fair Play this summer, even if they qualify for the Champions League.

It’s hard to imagine Kane leaving Spurs unless he’s going to join a club who are guaranteed to win silverware.

Newcastle aren’t at that level yet, making this proposed move hard to see at this stage.

Show all