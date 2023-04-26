‘I’d be amazed if he didn’t’: Pochettino could try to sign ‘underrated’ Tottenham ace for Chelsea – journalist











Mauricio Pochettino could try to sign Harry Kane for Chelsea when he is eventually appointed by the Blues.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing Pochettino’s plans at Stamford Bridge, and he says that he’d be amazed if the Argentine didn’t end up trying to sign the England captain for Chelsea.

Of course, Kane is heading into his final year of his contract at Tottenham, and that means that other clubs are bound to start circling and looking into signing the ‘underrated’ striker.

Bailey stated that he would be absolutely shocked if Pochettino didn’t even ask the question about bringing Kane to Stamford Bridge.

Poch could go for Kane

Bailey shared an update on this situation.

“I said last week when we heard this rumour and it’s interesting to speak about the rivalry that is there, but it’s not Arsenal vs Tottenham. We know they love Osimhen and they’re going to go for him, but I’d be amazed if he didn’t ask the question. During talks Harry Kane will have come up, they will have asked Pochettino about Kane, of course they would,” Bailey said.

Where better?

If Harry Kane is to leave Tottenham this summer, then where is there better for him to go than to Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea?

He’d be linking up with a manager he loves at a club that always has the capability to go out and win the biggest trophies in the game.

The fact that he’d be able to stay in London is also a huge bonus, while the fact he’d be remaining in the Premier League would give him the chance to break Alan Shearer’s long-standing goal record in this division.

This could be the perfect move for Kane.

