Jermaine Jenas seriously unimpressed with two Tottenham players after Bournemouth loss











Jermaine Jenas has slated Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro after yesterday’s defeat.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Jenas was analysing another poor Spurs performance.

Tottenham needed to find a way to win yesterday to keep their Champions League dreams alive.

Newcastle opened the door for them earlier in the day with a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

However, Cristian Stellini’s side looked bereft of ideas, and were outplayed at times by a struggling Bournemouth side.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

It’s three points that may well end up securing The Cherries’s Premier League status this season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s performances continue to drop off, and they’re in danger of missing out on European football altogether now.

Brighton and Aston Villa are bearing down on Spurs, and last week’s controversial win over The Seagulls may end up being the difference.

Jenas was particularly disappointed with Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro yesterday.

The pair were sloppy in the final stages of the match, before Bournemouth stole all three points at the death.

Jenas disappointed in Romero and Porro

Analysing the game on Match of the Day, Jenas said: “I think players were starting to hide in the game, and from a point of view where they just don’t have a plan of how-to build-up play and play through the lines.”

The clip shows Romero giving the ball away by the corner flag to Jaiden Anthony, before Porro fails to tackle him.

“It’s shambolic defending,” Jenas continued. “Dier should come out and press. I can’t understand why Cristian Stellini has come into this job to play exactly the same way as Antonio Conte has played.”

Cristian Romero has had to respond to criticism online of his recent performances.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Pedro Porro had to deactivate his social media accounts after yesterday’s defeat.

With Davinson Sanchez seen in tears after being substituted, the mood at Spurs is at its lowest ebb for some time.

As Jenas explained, it’s hard to ignore the mistakes made by Romero and Porro for Tottenham yesterday.

However, the performances across the pitch for Tottenham weren’t good enough yesterday.

Cristian Stellini needs to find a way to pick his side up before this season becomes a complete disaster.

Show all