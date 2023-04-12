Cristian Romero issues response after reading Tottenham fan criticising him on Twitter











Cristian Romero has now issued a response after reading some criticism aimed at him by a Tottenham Hotspur fan on social media.

The Argentine hasn’t been at his best for Spurs this season after what was a promising debut campaign in the Premier League last time out.

Romero is undoubtedly Tottenham’s best centre-back, but his front-foot style of defending has led to him being criticised this season.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

The 24-year-old was sent-off during Tottenham’s Champions League exit at the hands of AC Milan last month, while he was also given his marching orders in the 1-0 win over Manchester City back in February.

Now, a Tottenham fan has aimed some criticism at Romero on Twitter and the Spurs defender has liked another supporters’ response to the tweet.

Romero responds to criticism on Twitter

The supporter took to social media and suggested that Romero is overrated by the majority of the Tottenham fanbase.

Another fan responded beneath the post with a picture of the Argentine with the World Cup and Romero liked the tweet.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, Romero played a key role in Argentina lifting the World Cup last year as he started in all but one of their games in Qatar.

He’s struggled to make a similar impact at Tottenham this season, but he hasn’t been helped by the players alongside him.

Spurs need a shake-up defensively and the club will certainly be hoping that Romero can get back to his best under a new manager.

Show all