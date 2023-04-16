Stellini asked if he'd be willing to use Sanchez in Spurs' next home game











Cristian Stellini has responded after being asked whether he would be willing to use Davinson Sanchez when Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in their next home game.

The interim Spurs boss was speaking – in comments reported by Football London – after their dramatic 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth on Saturday.

It was a disappointing day across the board for Tottenham. But this game looks set to be remembered for a long time due to the performance of Davinson Sanchez during his time on the pitch.

The Colombian came on for Clement Lenglet during the first-half. However, he was on for little more than 20 minutes after a torrid spell.

He took a poor touch that invited pressure just before Bournemouth initially equalised. And he was initially beaten too easily before inadvertently setting up Dominic Solanke for the visitors’ second goal.

Stellini asked if Sanchez could play in Spurs’ next home game

His touches were subsequently booed by the home fans. And Cristian Stellini took him off shortly after, with Arnaut Danjuma coming on.

Sanchez has come in for a lot of criticism this season. He has certainly not been on the level Tottenham have needed considering that they are – somehow still – battling for top-four.

So this frustration has probably been brewing for some time. Nevertheless, Stellini suggested that he would be ready to use him in the next home game if he was needed.

“If we need, yes,” he said, as reported by Football London. “He’s a professional player. We need to go strong for the team. But I repeat, if the team pushed more when we scored the first goal, we are here to speak about a different situation. It’s the mindset that needs to change, not only Davinson, it’s the whole team that can help, every player that came onto the pitch.”

In many ways, Stellini’s response encapsulates some of the problems at Tottenham right now. Clearly, the fans are incredibly angry. Sanchez is not the main reason for the anger. But his display did not help.

And when you consider that Stellini has changed little since taking over from Antonio Conte, his answer on Sanchez almost sounds like he is not hearing how the fans feel.

Perhaps Sanchez can make a fresh start under a new manager in the summer. But given just what went on on Saturday, maybe it would be best for everyone if the centre-back was moved on when the window opens.