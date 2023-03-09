Jermaine Jenas baffled Antonio Conte didn't use Arnaut Danjuma last night











Jermaine Jenas couldn’t believe that Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte didn’t use Arnaut Danjuma last night.

Jenas was commentating on the game for BT Sport (8/3 9:49pm) last night, and one moment really wound him up.

Tottenham needed one goal to level their Champions League tie with AC Milan yesterday.

Unfortunately, Spurs barely created a chance all game, passively keeping the ball without doing anything with it.

Harry Kane barely had a chance in front of goal, and produced a fine save from Mike Maignan with his only clear-cut opportunity.

There were few real talking points in the game last night, but the main one once again involved Cristian Romero.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The Argentinian was shown his second red card since returning from the World Cup after two bookable offences.

Antonio Conte reacted to going down to ten men, but in the way many at Spurs would have liked.

Jermaine Jenas was shocked that he didn’t turn to Arnaut Danjuma to help Tottenham find a goal.

Instead, the on-loan attacker watched on from the bench as his new side crashed out of the Champions League.

Jenas shocked Danjuma didn’t feature for Tottenham

As Romero trudged down the tunnel, Jenas spotted Davinson Sanchez getting ready to come on.

He eventually ended up replacing Dejan Kulusevski, and Jenas was baffled: “I don’t really see the point in changing him to be honest with you. You need a goal.

“I totally understand what the fans are saying here. I don’t understand the point in taking off Kulusevski for Davinson Sanchez when you need a goal.

“You may as well bring on Danjuma.”

The £34,000-a-week forward came on for nine minutes in the first leg, but that turned out to be his only Champions League appearance this season.

Since making his debut against Preston North End in the FA Cup, Danjuma has played three more times, all off the bench.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Dutch international was set to join Everton in January, but made the last-minute decision to sign for Spurs instead.

He’s produced a few exciting moments in his very short career in north London so far.

Jenas simply couldn’t believe that Conte would turn to Sanchez over Danjuma to help Tottenham progress last night.

The Colombian did nearly win a penalty last night, offering more than some of his more attacking teammates.

However, it wasn’t to be and Tottenham will now have to settle for another season without silverware.

